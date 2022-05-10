© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 10, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
People celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington on June 26, 2015, after its historic decision on gay marriage
People celebrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington on June 26, 2015, after its historic decision on gay marriage

First hour: Will the right to marry be limited to certain states?

Second hour: Burn survivors on how to better support burn victims

The leaked Supreme Court documents on Roe v. Wade have raised concern in the LGBTQ community. Conservative justices were critical of the Obergefell decision, which upheld the right to equal marriage. Gay couples are wondering if, like the right to abortion, the right to marry will be limited to certain states. Our guests discuss it:

  • Larry Champoux, founder of the ImageOut Film Festival
  • Tam Leigh, editor of Blaque/Out Magazine, activist, educator, and advocate

Then in our second hour, local burn survivors are using their experiences to help others. The Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association serves hundreds of people each year. According to the organization, there are about 400 people hospitalized at the Kessler Burn Center at Strong Hospital annually, and thousands more treated at outpatient clinics. What can be done to better support burn victims? Our guests discuss it:

  • Anne Marie Gefell, board president for the Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association, co-director of Camp Courage, and burn survivor
  • John Grieco, retired Rochester Fire Department Lieutenant, metal artist and event host, and burn survivor
  • Paul Schwartzman, executive director of the Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association, and licensed mental health counselor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
