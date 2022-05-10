Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
First hour: Will the right to marry be limited to certain states?
Second hour: Burn survivors on how to better support burn victims
The leaked Supreme Court documents on Roe v. Wade have raised concern in the LGBTQ community. Conservative justices were critical of the Obergefell decision, which upheld the right to equal marriage. Gay couples are wondering if, like the right to abortion, the right to marry will be limited to certain states. Our guests discuss it:
- Larry Champoux, founder of the ImageOut Film Festival
- Tam Leigh, editor of Blaque/Out Magazine, activist, educator, and advocate
Then in our second hour, local burn survivors are using their experiences to help others. The Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association serves hundreds of people each year. According to the organization, there are about 400 people hospitalized at the Kessler Burn Center at Strong Hospital annually, and thousands more treated at outpatient clinics. What can be done to better support burn victims? Our guests discuss it:
- Anne Marie Gefell, board president for the Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association, co-director of Camp Courage, and burn survivor
- John Grieco, retired Rochester Fire Department Lieutenant, metal artist and event host, and burn survivor
- Paul Schwartzman, executive director of the Finger Lakes Regional Burn Association, and licensed mental health counselor