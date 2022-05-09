© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 9, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Person working at a computer
Person working at a computer

First hour: Understanding the current state of coworking

Second hour: What can teachers in training learn from today's high school students?

A new documentary about the struggles of WeWork has highlighted the allure and drawbacks of coworking spaces. Do workers want to share space and resources in open settings, or do they tend to want more privacy? A common pandemic prediction was that coworking would fade away, but it hasn't happened. A new Spot Cowork location just opened on East Avenue in Rochester, the company's third cowork building. We examine what workers want, and whether they are ready to return to shared spaces after many months apart. Our guests:

  • Jason Benson, general manager of Spot Cowork
  • Maureen Ballatori, co-owner of Port 100 Cowork
  • Sean Pritzkau, marketing strategist, and host of "We Can Do This"

Then in our second hour, education students at Nazareth College have teamed up with local high school students to help them in their teacher training. The teaching candidates worked with students in three different institutions – Kendall, Our Lady of Mercy, and Wilson High Schools – to learn about community issues that matter to adolescents. The candidates recently presented their research. We talk to both groups of students about what they learned:

  • Meg Callahan-Steckley, professor, associate dean, and director of the Undergraduate Inclusive Adolescence Education Program at Nazareth College
  • Sarah Stolberg, graduating senior in the Math and Inclusive Education Program at Nazareth College
  • Blnd Mohammed Abdullah, student at Joseph C. Wilson Magnet High School
  • Riley Borkholder, student at Kendall High School
