Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 6, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
First hour: How can we change how Americans think about information?

Second hour: Good people doing good things, part 3

Last month, the University of Chicago hosted the inaugural Disinformation and Erosion of Democracy Conference. The event brought together political leaders from both major political parties, including former President Barack Obama. The conference produced a list of proposals for regulating companies like Facebook and for changing how Americans think about information. We examine if those proposals will work from a legal and practical perspective. Our guest:

  • Scott Malouf, social media attorney

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of discussions of highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes:

  • Steve “Mac” MacIntyre, founder and woodworker for Desks 4 Success
  • Karen Iglesia, co-founder of PrimeTime585
  • Paul Anthony, founder and president of RocDog, Inc.
  • Sabra Wood, founder of Sample Soap
  • Simon Bristow, spokesperson for Honeoye Falls DIY Skatepark
  • Jeanine Connor, public relations chair and Business Task Force lead for E.R.A.S.E.
  • Zach Lesnick, president of the board of directors for Jaimie’s Bridge
  • Alison Parker, Foster Team lead for Operation Freedom Ride
  • Joyce “Cinnamon” Jones, singer, youth advocate, and director/producer of the film, “Generation Z" 
  • Calvin Holloway, student featured in the film, “Generation Z"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
