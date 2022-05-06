Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 6, 2022

First hour: How can we change how Americans think about information?

Second hour: Good people doing good things, part 3

Last month, the University of Chicago hosted the inaugural Disinformation and Erosion of Democracy Conference. The event brought together political leaders from both major political parties, including former President Barack Obama. The conference produced a list of proposals for regulating companies like Facebook and for changing how Americans think about information. We examine if those proposals will work from a legal and practical perspective. Our guest:



Scott Malouf, social media attorney

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of discussions of highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes: