Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 5, 2022

First hour: Discussing the rise in violence in Rochester

Second hour: How to identify misinformation online

Rochester is grappling with the latest wave of violence in the city. Days after Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the creation of the "Rochester Peace Collective" and additional funding for violence prevention, there were eight shootings in Rochester streets. One of the victims was a 14-year-old boy. This followed another string of recent incidents -- one during which a ten-year-old girl was shot several times while inside a home. Anti-violence activists are ramping up their efforts for change. This hour, we talk about rise in violence, what city officials hope the Rochester Peace Collective will accomplish, and what activists would like to see when it comes to programs and services aimed at addressing the problem. Our guests:



Victor Saunders, special advisor to the mayor on violence prevention for the City of Rochester

Shanterra Mitchum, program director for the Center for Teen Empowerment

Wanda Ridgeway, executive director of Rise Up Rochester

Then in our second hour, an upcoming symposium at the University of Rochester explores how misinformation spreads among media currents. Our guests discuss media literacy, especially when it comes to digital platforms, and how to approach online activities in an informed and ethical manner. Our guests: