Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

First hour: Rochester Jazz Fest co-founder John Nugent on the festival's return

Second hour: Miriam Moore-Burt and Bill Moehle on DEI work in the Town of Brighton

The Rochester International Jazz Fest is back after a two-year hiatus. The festival is making some changes to its typical locations and planning, but the heart of the event will return. We welcome one of the festival's co-founders to discuss the challenging decision-making processes for the last three years, along with what he hopes to accomplish in 2022. Our guest:



John Nugent, co-founder and artistic director of the Rochester International Jazz Festival

Then in our second hour, the Town of Brighton has named a chief diversity officer. Miriam Moore-Burt previously served at the YWCA as the agency's vice president of racial equity. Brighton is the first town in Monroe County to have a chief diversity officer. We talk with Moore-Burt and Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle about the new position and Brighton's goals for its Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Advisory (IDEA) Plan. Our guests: