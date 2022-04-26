© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
Flag of France

First hour: What do European election results mean for the U.S. and the globe?

Second hour: Discussing a climate action strategy for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Despite the election results in France, right-wing politicians are feeling emboldened across Europe. We examine the trends with our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, data steward at the University of Copenhagen, Center for Social Data Science

Then in our second hour, the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region has a new climate action strategy, and the group behind it wants your feedback. The Climate Solutions Accelerator presented the strategy at a recent summit. It outlines priorities related to buildings, transportation, agriculture, and the electricity grid. We discuss what all of that means for community members with our guests:

  • Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Kristen Van Hooreweghe, Ph.D., director of collaborative action for the Climate Solutions Accelerator
  • Jan Nyrop, Ph.D., Goichman Family Director at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva
  • Neha Sood, assistant director of campus sustainability at the Rochester Institute of Technology
