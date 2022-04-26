Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

First hour: What do European election results mean for the U.S. and the globe?

Second hour: Discussing a climate action strategy for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Despite the election results in France, right-wing politicians are feeling emboldened across Europe. We examine the trends with our guest:



Joseph Burgess, data steward at the University of Copenhagen, Center for Social Data Science

Then in our second hour, the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region has a new climate action strategy, and the group behind it wants your feedback. The Climate Solutions Accelerator presented the strategy at a recent summit. It outlines priorities related to buildings, transportation, agriculture, and the electricity grid. We discuss what all of that means for community members with our guests: