Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 25, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Leaders from Guardians of Hope on their recent mission trip to Ukraine

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Is anything open late anymore?

A group of local volunteers recently put themselves in the line of fire to help the people of Ukraine. The group, called Guardians of Hope, does relief work across the globe, often providing water, increasing access to medical care, and building schools for children. Representatives from the group recently took two trips to Ukraine. They say during one trip, bombs hit the place where they were staying; they grappled with the reality of the situation as they cleaned up pieces of the weapons. This hour, we hear about their work on the ground in Ukraine, and we discuss the day-to-day struggles Ukrainians are facing. Our guests:



Roman Bosak, co-founder of Guardians of Hope Inc.

Cameron Knaub, co-founder of Guardians of Hope Inc.

Then in our second hour, is anything open late anymore? The pandemic has pushed some changes that are starting to look permanent. Restaurant kitchens close earlier. So do many bars, and coffee shops are much tighter in their hours, too. Some of it comes from ongoing staff shortages. Some comes from the cultural change brought about by the COVID era, the desire to be wearing sweatpants and on the couch for the evening. Is there any going back? Our guests: