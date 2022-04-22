Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 22, 2022

First hour: How can parents help education professionals address students' needs?

Second hour: Addressing forms of pandemic grief

How can parents help education professionals address a host of issues faced by students? The Parent Leadership Training Institute and the National Parents Union are teaming up for a conference geared at helping parents learn how use their organizing power to reform policies. We discuss current challenges they'd like to address. Our guests:



Deborah Hanmer, PLTI director

Sara Taylor, parent leader with BIPOC PEEEEEK

Lily Colon, RCSD parent, and PLTI conference planning committee member

Then in our second hour, the recent debate in federal court over a mask mandate for public transit has highlighted a polarizing question related to the pandemic: is it time to "move on?" While some people are ready to resume life as it was pre-pandemic, others say it's too soon, the risks are too great, and the losses have been too much to bear. Meanwhile, psychiatrists have added a new disorder to their field's diagnostic manual: prolonged grief disorder. The New York Times reports that the addition comes as experts are predicting a wave of severe bereavement. This hour, we discuss pandemic-related grief, the forms it may take, and how local artists and creative professionals are working to help people process grief. Our guests: