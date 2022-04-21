Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 21, 2022

First hour: Educator roundtable

Second hour: Joshua Rashaad McFadden on his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On"

It's spring break for many local educators. This hour, we host an educator's roundtable to discuss the current stressors they have, what they think students need, and how both educators and students are adjusting to the "new normal" at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:



Charles Bielinski, high school ELA teacher at Greece Odyssey

Brya Potter, assistant principal in the East Irondequoit Central School District, and former school counselor

Then in our second hour, a new exhibit at the George Eastman Museum examines race, masculinity, sexuality, and gender in the U.S. Artist Joshua Rashaad McFadden uses photography to consider the contemporary condition of Black life and what that means for defining Black self. McFadden will be part of an upcoming virtual discussion about these themes. We preview that event and discuss his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On." Our guests: