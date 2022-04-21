© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 21, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published April 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
Empty classroom

First hour: Educator roundtable

Second hour: Joshua Rashaad McFadden on his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On"

It's spring break for many local educators. This hour, we host an educator's roundtable to discuss the current stressors they have, what they think students need, and how both educators and students are adjusting to the "new normal" at this stage of the pandemic. Our guests:

  • Charles Bielinski, high school ELA teacher at Greece Odyssey 
  • Brya Potter, assistant principal in the East Irondequoit Central School District, and former school counselor

Then in our second hour, a new exhibit at the George Eastman Museum examines race, masculinity, sexuality, and gender in the U.S. Artist Joshua Rashaad McFadden uses photography to consider the contemporary condition of Black life and what that means for defining Black self. McFadden will be part of an upcoming virtual discussion about these themes. We preview that event and discuss his exhibit, "I Believe I'll Run On." Our guests:

  • Joshua Rashaad McFadden, local artist, and assistant professor in the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences in the College of Art and Design at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, photographer
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
