Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

First hour: Rep. Tom Suozzi on his run for New York State Governor

Second hour: How has the opioid epidemic affected communities of color?

We're joined by Congressman Tom Suozzi. He's a Democrat hoping to become New York's next governor. We're aiming to talk to all of the gubernatorial candidates this election season. Suozzi answers our questions and yours. Our guest:



Rep. Tom Suozzi, NY-3

Then in our second hour, how has the opioid epidemic affected communities of color? We talk with the authors of a new white paper entitled "La Avenida and Latinos in Recovery." They discuss their research, their conversations with the local Latino community, and the changes community members would like to see when it comes to addressing substance abuse treatment and more. Our guests: