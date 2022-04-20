© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Published April 20, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi

First hour: Rep. Tom Suozzi on his run for New York State Governor

Second hour: How has the opioid epidemic affected communities of color?

We're joined by Congressman Tom Suozzi. He's a Democrat hoping to become New York's next governor. We're aiming to talk to all of the gubernatorial candidates this election season. Suozzi answers our questions and yours. Our guest:

  • Rep. Tom Suozzi, NY-3

Then in our second hour, how has the opioid epidemic affected communities of color? We talk with the authors of a new white paper entitled "La Avenida and Latinos in Recovery." They discuss their research, their conversations with the local Latino community, and the changes community members would like to see when it comes to addressing substance abuse treatment and more. Our guests:

  • Nancy Chin, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences and the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and co-author of "La Avenida and Latinos in Recovery" 
  • Rodolfo "Rudy" Rivera, CEO of the Father Tracy Advocacy Center, and co-author of "La Avenida and Latinos in Recovery"
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
