Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 18, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published April 18, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
gavel.jpg

First hour: The latest on the search for a new Monroe County Public Defender

Second hour: Leaders from Guardians of Hope on their recent mission trip to Ukraine

Monroe County needs a new public defender, with longtime incumbent Tim Donaher stepping down. The office handles representation for thousands of people every year -- many of whom can't afford an attorney. Last week the acting public defender, Jill Paperno, announced she was stepping down when it was revealed that a selection committee did not grant her even a second interview. Critics say the committee could be on the verge of making a political patronage appointment, giving the job to someone who has never defended a client in court. Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar has defended the process but declined to be interviewed about it. We discuss the process with our guests:

  • Bob Bonn, member of the original committee to find a merit-based public defender 50 years ago
  • Natalie Ann Knott, former public defender
  • Jeremy Moule, news editor for CITY Magazine

Then in our second hour, a group of local volunteers recently put themselves in the line of fire to help the people of Ukraine. The group, called Guardians of Hope, does relief work across the globe, often providing water, increasing access to medical care, and building schools for children. In March, representatives from the group spent two weeks on a mission in Ukraine. They say bombs hit the place where they were staying, and they grappled with the reality of the situation as they cleaned up pieces of the weapons. This hour, we hear about their work on the ground in Ukraine, and we discuss the day-to-day struggles Ukrainians are facing. Our guests:

  • Roman Bosak, co-founder of Guardians of Hope
  • Cameron Knaub, co-founder of Guardians of Hope Inc.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
