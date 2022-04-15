© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 15, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published April 15, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
Jeremy Cooney

First hour: Senator Jeremy Cooney on the state budget

Second hour: Is anything open late anymore?

New York lawmakers delivered the state budget a week after the deadline. As reported by WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt, one of the reasons for the delay was prolonged talks over changes to the state's criminal justice law reforms. Lawmakers also discussed child care funding, funding for home health care workers, taxes, public safety, and more. We sit down with Senator Jeremy Cooney to discuss his take on the budget. Our guest:

  • Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

*Note: We reached out to all the local state senators with an invitation to join this conversation. Senators Samra Brouk, Patrick Gallivan, and Edward Rath were unable. The offices of Senators Pamela Helming and Robert Ortt did not respond.
Then in our second hour, is anything open late anymore? The pandemic has pushed some changes that are starting to look permanent. Restaurant kitchens close earlier. So do many bars, and coffee shops are much tighter in their hours, too. Some of it comes from ongoing staff shortages. Some comes from the cultural change brought about by the COVID era, the desire to be wearing sweatpants and on the couch for the evening. Is there any going back? Our guests:

  • John Cannon, consultant for multiple entities who handles wholesale business for Java's
  • Demetrio Cavatassi, co-owner of Tapas 177 Lounge
  • Chuck Cerankosky, co-owner of Good Luck, Cure, Jackrabbit Club, and Lucky's
  • Leah Stacy, food and beverage content strategist
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
