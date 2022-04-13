Coming up Connections: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

First hour: Is poetry dying?

Second hour: Dr. Michael Mendoza with an update on the state of COVID in Monroe County

We ask a question we confront nearly every year during National Poetry Month: Is poetry dying? Some critics think it is, but our guests want to push back. The genre has evolved over the years, and they have new work to share. They read their poems, discuss their process, and we have a conversation about how to engage new audiences, how to teach the genre to young people, and more. Our guests:



Anderson Allen, poet, yogi, and teaching artist

Peter Conners, author of "Beyond the Edge of Suffering," and publisher at BOA Editions

Alison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books

Then in our second hour, Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza joins us in the studio for a conversation about the state of COVID in the county. We address the rise in cases in the community; we talk about booster eligibility, hospitalization rates, and safety protocols; and he answers your questions. Our guest: