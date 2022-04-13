© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up Connections: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published April 13, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT
Sign with "poetry" written in script
First hour: Is poetry dying?

Second hour: Dr. Michael Mendoza with an update on the state of COVID in Monroe County

We ask a question we confront nearly every year during National Poetry Month: Is poetry dying? Some critics think it is, but our guests want to push back. The genre has evolved over the years, and they have new work to share. They read their poems, discuss their process, and we have a conversation about how to engage new audiences, how to teach the genre to young people, and more. Our guests:

  • Anderson Allen, poet, yogi, and teaching artist
  • Peter Conners, author of "Beyond the Edge of Suffering," and publisher at BOA Editions
  • Alison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books

Then in our second hour, Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza joins us in the studio for a conversation about the state of COVID in the county. We address the rise in cases in the community; we talk about booster eligibility, hospitalization rates, and safety protocols; and he answers your questions. Our guest:

  • Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Health Commissioner
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
