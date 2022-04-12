Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

First hour: State leaders on their work to respond to issues impacting Latino communities

Second hour: How can farmers restore public trust in the concepts of "sustainable" and "organic" farming?

According to Pew Research, Latino Americans emphasize some issues more strongly than non-Latino adults. Those issues can include health care, discrimination, violent crime, and more. This week, state leaders from different parts of New York are meeting in Rochester to create a kind of agenda to deal with these issues going forward. And for parts of Rochester, in predominantly Latino neighborhoods, there is new investment and opportunity. Our guests discuss it:



Assemblywoman Jessica Rojas Gonzalez, District 34

Assemblywoman Sarah Clark, District 13

Then in our second hour, an organic farming scandal revealed by prosecutors in Missouri in 2019 has dented public trust in foods labeled as "organic." Investigators called it "Field of Schemes," and revealed that one of the largest operations moving corn and soybeans was falsely labeled as organic -- as a means to raise prices and increase interest. So what, really, do the terms "organic" and "sustainable" mean in American farming? For local farmers, they are important terms that represent a commitment to certain values and practices. Our guests explain how they work and how they're hoping to restore public trust in the concepts of "sustainable" and "organic." Our guests: