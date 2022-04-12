© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published April 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT
New York State Flag

First hour: State leaders on their work to respond to issues impacting Latino communities

Second hour: How can farmers restore public trust in the concepts of "sustainable" and "organic" farming?

According to Pew Research, Latino Americans emphasize some issues more strongly than non-Latino adults. Those issues can include health care, discrimination, violent crime, and more. This week, state leaders from different parts of New York are meeting in Rochester to create a kind of agenda to deal with these issues going forward. And for parts of Rochester, in predominantly Latino neighborhoods, there is new investment and opportunity. Our guests discuss it:

  • Assemblywoman Jessica Rojas Gonzalez, District 34
  • Assemblywoman Sarah Clark, District 13

Then in our second hour, an organic farming scandal revealed by prosecutors in Missouri in 2019 has dented public trust in foods labeled as "organic." Investigators called it "Field of Schemes," and revealed that one of the largest operations moving corn and soybeans was falsely labeled as organic -- as a means to raise prices and increase interest. So what, really, do the terms "organic" and "sustainable" mean in American farming? For local farmers, they are important terms that represent a commitment to certain values and practices. Our guests explain how they work and how they're hoping to restore public trust in the concepts of "sustainable" and "organic." Our guests:

  • Ruth Blackwell owner of Mud Creek Farm
  • Greg Hartt, owner of Stonecrop Farm
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein