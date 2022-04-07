Coming up on Connections: Thursday, April 7, 2022

First hour: Is baseball in trouble?

Second hour: Discussing the future of work

It's opening day for Major League Baseball. Do you care? Writing for the New York Times, Matthew Walther argues that baseball is in trouble, and within years, the federal government will have to take over dying franchises. Walther is a serious baseball fan, but he sees concerning metrics everywhere: television ratings; average age of fans at games; lack of public awareness of the game's stars. But is a government takeover inevitable? Can the game become more profitable and more relevant, from community little leagues to the professional ranks? Our guests discuss it:



Dan Mason, general manager of the Rochester Red Wings

Brian Klems, former co-host of the Bleeding Cincy Red podcast

Alexander Davis, lifelong Red Sox fan

Then in our second hour, during his recent State of the Union Address, President Biden encouraged workers to return to the office. "It's time for Americans to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again," Biden said. "People working from home can feel safe and being to the return to the office." According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 15 percent of Americans aged 16 and older worked from home at some point in January. That's down from about 23 percent in February of 2021. Companies across the country are considering what the future of work looks like. Will they push workers to return to the office? Are hybrid solutions on the table? Is remote work here to stay for some people? Our guests this hour answer those questions and more: