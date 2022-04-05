Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

First hour: Professor Randy Stone on sanctions against Russia

Second hour: Finding sobriety during the pandemic

On Tuesday, the European Union announced new proposed sanctions against Russia. The move comes after new evidence has emerged of Russians executing Ukrainian civilians in a suburb near Kyiv. The sanctions would include a ban on coal imports; it would also include exports to Russia, like semiconductors and computers. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering intensifying U.S. sanctions. Are they working? Would it make sense to increase U.S. sanctions against Russia? Professor Randy Stone joins us this hour to help us understand the latest. Our guest:



Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, according to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, sales of alcohol increased by 20 to 40 percent during the pandemic. WXXI's Racquel Stephen spoke with several local people who have either found or advocated for sobriety over the last two years. We talk with her about her reporting, and our guests share their stories: