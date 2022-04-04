Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 4, 2022

First hour: Discussing the impact of the Amazon union vote in Staten Island

Second hour: The founders of LILAC magazine on launching their publication

Amazon workers on Staten Island voted last week to unionize, despite heavy pressure from the company against unionization. Workers at the facility voted for a union by a rather wide margin, with labor leaders across the country calling it a victory for workers. Is it a one-off? What might change as a result of this vote? What was Amazon's reasoning for lobbying against it so heavily? Our guests discuss it:



Colin O'Malley, chief of staff for the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation

Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, print magazines are in trouble -- so why is an experienced local writer and journalist choosing 2022 to launch a new magazine out of Rochester? Leah Stacy is ignoring the warnings that come from magazines going online only -- Glamour, Teen Vogue, Self, Seventeen -- or from magazines that have recently seen its leaders jump ship -- Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Time, Elle. Sales of physical print magazines are far from their 1990s peak. So why now? Stacy's publication is a literary magazine that will seek to create a more egalitarian pay model for contributors. We discuss the challenge ahead. Our guests: