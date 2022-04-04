© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 4, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Amazon logo

First hour: Discussing the impact of the Amazon union vote in Staten Island

Second hour: The founders of LILAC magazine on launching their publication

Amazon workers on Staten Island voted last week to unionize, despite heavy pressure from the company against unionization. Workers at the facility voted for a union by a rather wide margin, with labor leaders across the country calling it a victory for workers. Is it a one-off? What might change as a result of this vote? What was Amazon's reasoning for lobbying against it so heavily? Our guests discuss it:

  • Colin O'Malley, chief of staff for the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation
  • Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, print magazines are in trouble -- so why is an experienced local writer and journalist choosing 2022 to launch a new magazine out of Rochester? Leah Stacy is ignoring the warnings that come from magazines going online only -- Glamour, Teen Vogue, Self, Seventeen -- or from magazines that have recently seen its leaders jump ship -- Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Time, Elle. Sales of physical print magazines are far from their 1990s peak. So why now? Stacy's publication is a literary magazine that will seek to create a more egalitarian pay model for contributors. We discuss the challenge ahead. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, co-founder of LILAC magazine
  • James Schanck, co-founder of LILAC magazine
  • Genevieve Hartman, director of development and publicity for BOA Editions
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack