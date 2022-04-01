© 2022 WXXI News

Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 1, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published April 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
Two bitcoins
First hour: The latest on the cryptocurrency industry and local mining operations

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 2

The New York State Department of Conservation announced Thursday that it is delaying its decision regarding the bitcoin mining operation on Seneca Lake. Opponents of the operation want the DEC to revoke the project's permit. They argue that the energy required for this kind of operation harms the environment. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow. A local digital currency group called the Foundry wants to educate the public about the larger aspects of the crypto industry and how it works. We discuss updates with both of these issues with our guests:

  • Anna Kelles, Ph.D., New York State Assemblymember, District 125
  • Mike Colyer, CEO of the Foundry

Then in our second hour, we were flooded with feedback after last month's discussion about people and organizations making positive change in the community, so we've decided to bring it back. This month, we highlight a new group of do-gooders who discuss their work and their goals for helping others:

  • "Batman," student at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Eric Eagan, founder and president of #TrailsRoc
  • Jordin Paige, lead consultant and organizer for Being Black in the Burbs
  • Ashley Anderson, president of Hearthside Cats
  • Jaime Erksine-Pettit, co-founder of Dreams from Drake
  • Ashley Cross, Ed.D., executive director and hope giver for The Hub 585
  • Martha Hope, host of "Real Talk with Martha Hope" at Rochester Free Radio, and community activist
  • Carol St. George, Ed.D., founder of Project READ, and professor of teaching and curriculum at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
  • Van Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, and community activist
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
