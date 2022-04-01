Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 1, 2022

First hour: The latest on the cryptocurrency industry and local mining operations

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 2

The New York State Department of Conservation announced Thursday that it is delaying its decision regarding the bitcoin mining operation on Seneca Lake. Opponents of the operation want the DEC to revoke the project's permit. They argue that the energy required for this kind of operation harms the environment. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow. A local digital currency group called the Foundry wants to educate the public about the larger aspects of the crypto industry and how it works. We discuss updates with both of these issues with our guests:



Anna Kelles, Ph.D., New York State Assemblymember, District 125

Mike Colyer, CEO of the Foundry

Then in our second hour, we were flooded with feedback after last month's discussion about people and organizations making positive change in the community, so we've decided to bring it back. This month, we highlight a new group of do-gooders who discuss their work and their goals for helping others: