Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

First hour: Discussing all-electric construction in New York State

Second hour: What you need to know as you prepare for planting season

Climate activists are cheering a proposed statewide policy that would require all-electric new construction across New York. Activists say if passed, the measure would save an additional four million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040. A similar policy was passed in New York City in December. We discuss what all-electric construction would entail, what homeowners need to know about home electrification, and our guests explain the possible long term effects this type of policy would have. Our guests:



Doug Kelley, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Rochester who is exploring home electrification at his residence

Lisa Marshall, director of HeatSmart Tompkins, and member of the state leadership team for Mothers Our Front

Then in our second hour, the growing season is coming, and we dive right in with a conversation about seeds, planting, and when and how to do it. Our guests: