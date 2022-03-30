© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published March 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
New York State Flag

First hour: Discussing all-electric construction in New York State

Second hour: What you need to know as you prepare for planting season

Climate activists are cheering a proposed statewide policy that would require all-electric new construction across New York. Activists say if passed, the measure would save an additional four million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2040. A similar policy was passed in New York City in December. We discuss what all-electric construction would entail, what homeowners need to know about home electrification, and our guests explain the possible long term effects this type of policy would have. Our guests:

  • Doug Kelley, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Rochester who is exploring home electrification at his residence
  • Lisa Marshall, director of HeatSmart Tompkins, and member of the state leadership team for Mothers Our Front

Then in our second hour, the growing season is coming, and we dive right in with a conversation about seeds, planting, and when and how to do it. Our guests:

  • Petra Page-Mann, co-founder of Fruition Seeds
  • Chloe Smith, founder of 490 Farmers
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein