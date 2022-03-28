Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 28, 2022

First hour: Former ACLU president Nadine Strossen on free speech on college campuses

Second hour: Understanding pulmonary fibrosis

The former president of the ACLU says that too often, we are moving toward censorship when we encounter speech we don't like. Nadine Strossen is the author of "HATE: Why We Should Resist it With Free Speech, Not Censorship." Her book is unsparing of those who seek to limit speech, no matter their political background. Strossen will be in Rochester this week for a presentation at RIT. The city has been the home of a number of debates about speech in recent days. We ask Strossen about those and more. Our guests:



Nadine Strossen, John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita, at New York Law School, former president of the ALCU, and author of several books

Cha Ron Sattler-Leblanc, senior director of the Academic Success Center at RIT

Joseph Fornieri, professor in the Department of Political Science at RIT

Then in our second hour, pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a progressive lung disease where lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred. As the disease advances, it becomes more difficult for patients to breathe. Cheryl Riley was diagnosed with PF four years ago. She says early in her diagnosis, she used supplemental oxygen only for exercising, but now she needs it to go outside and get the mail. She says living with PF during the pandemic has posed additional challenges. Through all of this, Riley has become an advocate for herself and others living with PF. She shares her story this hour. Our guests: