Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 21, 2022

First hour: What lines should sports fans draw for players like Deshaun Watson?

Second hour: NPR's live coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Twenty-two women who work as professional massage therapists have made allegations of sexual misconduct against superstar NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson. A grand jury decided that Watson should not be charged with any crimes, and the league is moving forward with Watson's career. But should we? What lines should we draw as fans? How should we talk about players like Watson? What should the focus be? We discuss those questions with our guests:



Emily DiPaola, licensed massage therapist

Brittany Mollis, Cleveland sports personality and host of the “That's What B Said” podcast

Alexa Ross, Indianapolis-based sports reporter, and former reporter and anchor for WROC-TV in Rochester

Then in our second hour, NPR's live coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On WRUR, we air a special rebroadcast of Connections that begins with a question: Is Earth smart? Astrophysicist Adam Frank and colleagues have been exploring the issue over the past couple years. They define planetary intelligence as life's collective response to changes in the state of the entire planet. With that in mind, can Earth use its intelligence to sustain itself as it faces threats like climate change? We discuss the question and our guests' piece in the Atlantic Monthly. Our guests:

