Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 21, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
First hour: What lines should sports fans draw for players like Deshaun Watson?

Second hour: NPR's live coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Twenty-two women who work as professional massage therapists have made allegations of sexual misconduct against superstar NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson. A grand jury decided that Watson should not be charged with any crimes, and the league is moving forward with Watson's career. But should we? What lines should we draw as fans? How should we talk about players like Watson? What should the focus be? We discuss those questions with our guests:

  • Emily DiPaola, licensed massage therapist
  • Brittany Mollis, Cleveland sports personality and host of the “That's What B Said” podcast
  • Alexa Ross, Indianapolis-based sports reporter, and former reporter and anchor for WROC-TV in Rochester

Then in our second hour, NPR's live coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
On WRUR, we air a special rebroadcast of Connections that begins with a question: Is Earth smart? Astrophysicist Adam Frank and colleagues have been exploring the issue over the past couple years. They define planetary intelligence as life's collective response to changes in the state of the entire planet. With that in mind, can Earth use its intelligence to sustain itself as it faces threats like climate change? We discuss the question and our guests' piece in the Atlantic Monthly. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester, and author of numerous books including "Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth" 
  • David Grinspoon, senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, and author of numerous books including "Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet's Future"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
