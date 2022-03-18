Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 18, 2022

First hour: Discussing challenges faced by women in classical music

Second hour: Dellanna Harper, author of "God's Teardrop"

Several local festivals have -- or will be -- celebrating women in music. Throughout history, female composers have either been pushed aside or forced to publish their work under the names of men. This year's events are aimed at making sure that everyone's talents are equally considered. We discuss the events and the issues with our guests:



Sylvie Beaudette, assistant professor of camber music and piano accompanying at the Eastman School of Music

Bonnie Choi, pianist, harpsichordist, and associate professor of music at Nazareth College

Brianna Garcon, senior at the Eastman School of Music studying French horn performance, president of the Black Students Union at Eastman, and program Associate for the Gateways Music Festival

Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer for WXXI's Classical 91.5

Then in our second hour, Dellenna Harper is a social worker whose work and talents have helped people from New York to Minnesota. While her education helped her become the professional she is today, it's her life experience that has helped her empathize with her clients. Harper's addiction to drugs led her to a life of prostitution. She spent years on the streets and months in jail. Through connections with Spiritus Christi, the YWCA, and other local organizations, Harper worked her way to recovery. Her new memoir, "God's Teardrop" is a raw and honest look at her journey of healing. Harper is our guest for the hour.