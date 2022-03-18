© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 18, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
Viola Bow Sheet Music.jpg

First hour: Discussing challenges faced by women in classical music

Second hour: Dellanna Harper, author of "God's Teardrop"

Several local festivals have -- or will be -- celebrating women in music. Throughout history, female composers have either been pushed aside or forced to publish their work under the names of men. This year's events are aimed at making sure that everyone's talents are equally considered. We discuss the events and the issues with our guests:

  • Sylvie Beaudette, assistant professor of camber music and piano accompanying at the Eastman School of Music
  • Bonnie Choi, pianist, harpsichordist, and associate professor of music at Nazareth College
  • Brianna Garcon, senior at the Eastman School of Music studying French horn performance, president of the Black Students Union at Eastman, and program Associate for the Gateways Music Festival
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer for WXXI's Classical 91.5

Then in our second hour, Dellenna Harper is a social worker whose work and talents have helped people from New York to Minnesota. While her education helped her become the professional she is today, it's her life experience that has helped her empathize with her clients. Harper's addiction to drugs led her to a life of prostitution. She spent years on the streets and months in jail. Through connections with Spiritus Christi, the YWCA, and other local organizations, Harper worked her way to recovery. Her new memoir, "God's Teardrop" is a raw and honest look at her journey of healing. Harper is our guest for the hour.

  • Dellenna Harper, author of "God's Teardrop"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
