Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 17, 2022

WXXI News |
Megan Mack
March 17, 2022
First hour: Author Walter Stahr on his new book, "Salmon P. Chase: Lincoln's Vital Rival"

Second hour: Examining the current state of LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S.

Well before Abraham Lincoln became the anti-slavery leader he is now known for, a man named Salmon Chase was representing fugitive enslaved people in his Ohio law practice. Chase ignored his political enemies and organized antiracist conferences, and eventually became governor of Ohio. He challenged Lincoln in 1860, and when Lincoln won the White House, he chose Chase for his cabinet. Eventually Lincoln elevated Chase to become the country's sixth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Now, with President Biden nominating a Black woman for the Court, there are powerful echoes to learn from. We talk with the author of a comprehensive new biography on Chase. Our guests:

  • Jeff Ludwig, director of education for the Seward House Museum
  • Walter Stahr, author of "Salmon P. Chase: Lincoln's Vital Rival"

Then in our second hour, we examine the current state of LGBTQ+ rights. According to the Human Rights Campaign, basic freedoms are missing in 29 states for LGBTQ+ Americans. This hour, our guests help us understand the latest in proposed legislation -- including the Equality Act and a number of anti-trans bills -- and we discuss how these measures would affect daily life for LGBTQ+ people, if passed. It's a preview of an upcoming presentation at the University of Rochester. Our guests:

  • Mara Keisling, campaign manager for the Freedom & Opportunity for All Coalition
  • Col Raimond, LGBTQ coordinator and staff ombudsperson for Arts, Sciences & Engineering at the University of Rochester
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
