Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

First hour: Journalist Justin Murphy on his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger"

Second hour: Reactions to Justin Murphy's new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger"

Journalist Justin Murphy joins us to discuss his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York." The book is an exhaustive tour through the history of racist and intentional policy designed to keep, at first, Black students out of Rochester's schools. Eventually, the policies shifted to entrench the division of white and Black students, wherever they were. Murphy's research uncovers shocking and tragic stories from the first half of the 19th century, all the way to present-day Rochester. He offers ideas about what might change the state of schools, but he starts with the need to speak honestly about segregation and racism. Our guest:



Justin Murphy, author of "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York," and education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle

Then in our second hour, Dana Miller was a tenth-grade student on the bus to his new school in 1971 when he saw a group of white parents along the street. He wondered if they were there to greet Black students like him. Instead, he saw the parents pull out bricks and baseball bats. Miller and his friends had to be escorted by police in to their school, escaping the rage of white adults. Fifty years later, Miller is a successful Rochester city official, but he vividly remembers seeing his hometown look a lot more like the better-known southern cities that struggled with racism and school integration. So what can we learn from this? We're joined by guests who can recount their own stories and help local schools look forward.