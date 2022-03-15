© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackDaniel J. Kushner
Published March 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
"Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger" Cover
Cornell University Press
"Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger" Cover

First hour: Journalist Justin Murphy on his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger"

Second hour: Reactions to Justin Murphy's new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger"

Journalist Justin Murphy joins us to discuss his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York." The book is an exhaustive tour through the history of racist and intentional policy designed to keep, at first, Black students out of Rochester's schools. Eventually, the policies shifted to entrench the division of white and Black students, wherever they were. Murphy's research uncovers shocking and tragic stories from the first half of the 19th century, all the way to present-day Rochester. He offers ideas about what might change the state of schools, but he starts with the need to speak honestly about segregation and racism. Our guest:

  • Justin Murphy, author of "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York," and education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle

Then in our second hour, Dana Miller was a tenth-grade student on the bus to his new school in 1971 when he saw a group of white parents along the street. He wondered if they were there to greet Black students like him. Instead, he saw the parents pull out bricks and baseball bats. Miller and his friends had to be escorted by police in to their school, escaping the rage of white adults. Fifty years later, Miller is a successful Rochester city official, but he vividly remembers seeing his hometown look a lot more like the better-known southern cities that struggled with racism and school integration. So what can we learn from this? We're joined by guests who can recount their own stories and help local schools look forward.

  • Ed Cavalier, retired principal from East High School
  • Dana Miller, NBD commissioner for the City of Rochester
  • Justin Murphy, author of "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York," and education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Daniel J. Kushner
Daniel J. Kushner is arts editor of CITY magazine, which works in partnership with WXXI News. He began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer, before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
See stories by Daniel J. Kushner