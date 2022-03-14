Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 14, 2022

First hour: Kent Gardner on what's causing gas prices to increase

Second hour: Discussing results from the Children's Agenda's new parent poll

Gas prices are soaring and there's debate about what is causing the price increase. President Biden has pledged to use some of the United States' strategic reserve. Advocates for clean energy see this as an important turning point moment. Our discussion focuses on what is actually driving the rising prices, and what is misunderstood about these dynamics. Our guests:



Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, last week, the Children's Agenda released key findings from a first-of-its kind poll. 400 parents county-wide weighed in on the stress they are feeling when it comes to economic, educational, and mental health impacts of the pandemic. They also shared opinions regarding policy solutions they support. The Children's Agenda will use this data in its advocacy efforts. This hour, we discuss the poll, the results, and we talk with parents about the stressors they are experiencing and the changes they'd like to see. Our guests: