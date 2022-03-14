Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 14, 2022
First hour: Kent Gardner on what's causing gas prices to increase
Second hour: Discussing results from the Children's Agenda's new parent poll
Gas prices are soaring and there's debate about what is causing the price increase. President Biden has pledged to use some of the United States' strategic reserve. Advocates for clean energy see this as an important turning point moment. Our discussion focuses on what is actually driving the rising prices, and what is misunderstood about these dynamics. Our guests:
- Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research
Then in our second hour, last week, the Children's Agenda released key findings from a first-of-its kind poll. 400 parents county-wide weighed in on the stress they are feeling when it comes to economic, educational, and mental health impacts of the pandemic. They also shared opinions regarding policy solutions they support. The Children's Agenda will use this data in its advocacy efforts. This hour, we discuss the poll, the results, and we talk with parents about the stressors they are experiencing and the changes they'd like to see. Our guests:
- Larry Marx, CEO of the Children's Agenda, and principal lead on the parent poll
- Toyin Anderson, Rochester city parent, parent leader with the Parent Leadership Training Institute, and member of the board of directors for the Children's Agenda
- Brittney Jencik, parent leader who helped found the Parents Helping Parents Coalition of Monroe County