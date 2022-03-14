© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 14, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published March 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
First hour: Kent Gardner on what's causing gas prices to increase

Second hour: Discussing results from the Children's Agenda's new parent poll

Gas prices are soaring and there's debate about what is causing the price increase. President Biden has pledged to use some of the United States' strategic reserve. Advocates for clean energy see this as an important turning point moment. Our discussion focuses on what is actually driving the rising prices, and what is misunderstood about these dynamics. Our guests:

  • Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, last week, the Children's Agenda released key findings from a first-of-its kind poll. 400 parents county-wide weighed in on the stress they are feeling when it comes to economic, educational, and mental health impacts of the pandemic. They also shared opinions regarding policy solutions they support. The Children's Agenda will use this data in its advocacy efforts. This hour, we discuss the poll, the results, and we talk with parents about the stressors they are experiencing and the changes they'd like to see. Our guests:

  • Larry Marx, CEO of the Children's Agenda, and principal lead on the parent poll
  • Toyin Anderson, Rochester city parent, parent leader with the Parent Leadership Training Institute, and member of the board of directors for the Children's Agenda
  • Brittney Jencik, parent leader who helped found the Parents Helping Parents Coalition of Monroe County 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
