Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 11, 2022

First hour: Why do so many friendships wither as we age?

Second hour: How can we care for our mental health during times of international crisis?

In a recent piece for the Atlantic Monthly, Jennifer Senior writes, "The older we get, the more we need our friends—and the harder it is to keep them." Our guests share their thoughts on friendships: those they've lost, those they've kept, and what makes friendships stay strong. Our guests:



Bob Beiswanger, retired vice president for business affairs and treasurer at Daemen College, and lifelong Buffalo and Amherst resident

Shadi Kafi, teacher and writer living in Denver

Tim Shea, retired RCSD AV tech and Buffalo native now living in Rochester

Julia Figueras, music director and midday host of WXXI's Classical 91.5

Nancy Baron, Massachusetts resident

Then in our second hour, how can we care for our mental health during times of international crisis? The experts help us understand how to process stressors, thoughts, and emotions. Our guests: