Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 10, 2022

First hour: Understanding how the "Commons" data tool can help reform criminal justice in Monroe County

Second hour: Steve Majors on his new book, "High Yella"

A local organization hopes to make criminal justice data more transparent. The nonprofit Measures for Justice has created a new data tool called "Commons" that will be used by the Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Rochester Police Department. The goal is to follow progress -- or lack of progress -- being made toward criminal justice goals. We talk about how "Commons" works, what users hope to accomplish with the data it provides, and how it may help reshape criminal justice in Rochester. Our guests:



Amy Bach, chief executive officer of Measures for Justice

Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney

Precious Freeman, director of national engagement for Measures for Justice

Nick Petitti, business intelligence director for the Rochester Police Department

Then in our second hour, Steve Majors is a non-profit leader and former television news journalist whose new memoir explores the themes of identity, culture, and the role of family. Majors grew up in Batavia as the youngest of five children raised by a single mother. His abusive father struggled with substance abuse and was in and out of his life. The Majors are Black, but Steve, who is bi-racial, presents as white. His grandmother nicknamed him "High Yella," which is the title of his book. In the memoir, Majors explores how growing up in poverty while questioning his race and sexuality shaped his adulthood. He now lives in Maryland with his husband and two adopted daughters. We talk with Majors about his book, about how childhood trauma affects adulthood, and about how his identity has shaped different parts of his life. Our guest: