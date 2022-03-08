Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

First hour: Is the era of "sportswashing" coming to an end?

Second hour: Would a guaranteed income program help alleviate poverty in Rochester?

Is the era of "sportswashing" coming to an end? The term refers to powerful individuals, companies, or governments that use sports to burnish their otherwise negative images. Phil Mickelson recently got into trouble with the PGA Tour when he boasted of working with Saudi Arabia to establish a rival golf league; Mickelson said he was aware of the Saudis' ghastly record on human rights, but it was worth overlooking. In England, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich will sell the Chelsea football club, and now the league is looking at other owners' ethical records. Have fans had enough, or is sport still a distraction from politics? Our guests:



Thad Brown, sports director for WROC-TV

Kyle Fruh, professor of philosophy at Duke Kunshan University

Then in our second hour, support for guaranteed income programs is expanding across the U.S. In Rochester, both former mayor Lovely Warren and current mayor Malik Evans support some type of universal basic income, or UBI. Would this type of program help lift people and regions out of poverty? What forms should it take? An upcoming panel organized by the local chapter of Interfaith IMPACT of NYS will explore those questions. We preview the event with our guests: