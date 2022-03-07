© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 7, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published March 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors

First hour: What are the possible paths forward with the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Second hour: Why has Wordle become so galvanizing?

Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian invasion. The war has been more difficult than Russian leaders expected. Meanwhile, NATO continues to refuse Ukrainian requests to establish a no-fly zone. What are the possible paths forward in this conflict? Our guests discuss it:

  • Hein Goemans, associate professor of political science at the University of Rochester
  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Wordle League has raised nearly a thousand dollars for local charity and relief efforts, including ROC Maidan. So why has Wordle been so galvanizing? We have some fun exploring it, and we ask the top Wordle players to explain why they're so much better than the rest of us. Our guests:

  • Dylan Dailor, winner of ROC Wordle Season One
  • Sean Dobbin, founder of ROC Wordle
  • Reagan McNameking, winner of ROC Wordle Season Two
  • Heather Smith, current leader of ROC Wordle Season Three
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
