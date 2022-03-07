Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 7, 2022

First hour: What are the possible paths forward with the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Second hour: Why has Wordle become so galvanizing?

Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian invasion. The war has been more difficult than Russian leaders expected. Meanwhile, NATO continues to refuse Ukrainian requests to establish a no-fly zone. What are the possible paths forward in this conflict? Our guests discuss it:



Hein Goemans, associate professor of political science at the University of Rochester

Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Wordle League has raised nearly a thousand dollars for local charity and relief efforts, including ROC Maidan. So why has Wordle been so galvanizing? We have some fun exploring it, and we ask the top Wordle players to explain why they're so much better than the rest of us. Our guests: