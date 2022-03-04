Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 4, 2022

First hour: Attorney Jim Hinman on the rise in violent crime in Rochester

Second hour: People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 1

Jim Hinman is a local criminal defense attorney who recently went viral. After his 14-year-old client was accused of assaulting and carjacking a 62-yer-old woman, Hinman told WHEC's Berkeley Brean why he thinks the Rochester community has seen an increase in violent crime, especially among younger people. According to Hinman, local leaders are not devoting enough money and resources to areas like family court, the school system, and helping people emerge from the cycle of poverty. He joins us to share the insight he's gained over his decades-long career. Our guest:



Jim Hinman, local criminal defense attorney

Then in our second hour, we feature a number of the people and organizations making positive change and helping others in the Rochester community. When we turned to social media for suggestions, we were flooded with feedback. In this first in what will be a series of conversations, we talk about all the good happening in Rochester. Our guests: