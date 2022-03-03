Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 3, 2022

First hour: Local pediatricians on the latest with COVID-19 and children

Second hour: Can Earth use its intelligence to sustain its future?

The mask mandate has been lifted for schools in New York State, but children under five still cannot be vaccinated. Meanwhile, there remains a large disparity in vaccination rates between eligible adults and eligible children. Why? We talk with local pediatricians about the state of COVID-19 in kids, including vaccines, masking, and more. Our guests:



Mary Caserta, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases, at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Tina Sosa, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics and pediatric hospitalist at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, is Earth "smart?" It's a question astrophysicist Adam Frank and colleagues have been exploring over the past couple years. They define planetary intelligence as life's collective response to changes in the state of the entire planet. With that in mind, can Earth use its intelligence to sustain itself as it faces threats like climate change? We discuss it with our guests: