Live Nation Entertainment is ceasing business with Russia and acts cancel dates there

Live Nation Entertainment – the concert industry powerhouse – has announced that it will cease all business activity with Russia.

"Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine," reads a statement from the company. "We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We're in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers."

The news, first reported by IQ, comes at a time when a number of musicians have canceled their appearances in the country in light of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war," wrote a message from Louis Tomlinson, announcing that his dates in Moscow and Kyiv were canceled until further notice.

Nick Cave posted an update on Twitter yesterday saying he and his band "have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place this summer." They join Green Day, Franz Ferdinand, and pop group AJR, who have all canceled upcoming shows in Russia.

The Park Live Festival set to take place in Moscow this Summer has been hit with multiple cancellations – Iggy Pop, The Killers, and Biffy Clyro. Other headliners, including My Chemical Romance and Slipknot, remain on the bill.

The show cancellations in Russia come at the same time as arts organizations in the U.S, such as the Metropolitan Opera, cut ties with Putin-allied musicians.

