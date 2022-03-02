© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published March 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST
First hour: Jumaane Williams on his run for New York State Governor

Second hour: The latest on the Russian war in Ukraine and local efforts to help Ukrainians

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is a Democrat running for New York State Governor. He's a former member of New York City Council who ran against current Governor Kathy Hochul for Lt. Governor in 2018. Williams describes himself as a Democratic socialist and is offering himself as a challenge to Hochul on the left. He is in Rochester this week to kick off a statewide petitioning campaign to get him on the primary ballot. We talk with him and his running mate, Ana María Archila, about their platform and priorities for office. Our guests:

  • Jumaane Williams, candidate for NYS Governor
  • Ana María Archila, candidate for NYS Lt. Governor 

Then in our second hour, the Russian army has intensified the siege of several major Ukrainian cities. Local Ukrainians have organized rallies, fundraisers, and other efforts to support their friends, family, and neighbors in Ukraine. This hour, our guests help us understand the latest on the war and on local efforts to help Ukraine. Our guests:

  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and eternal client services manager at WXXI
  • Matthew Lenoe, associate professor of history with a special interest in Russian and Soviet history at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
