Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

First hour: Jumaane Williams on his run for New York State Governor

Second hour: The latest on the Russian war in Ukraine and local efforts to help Ukrainians

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is a Democrat running for New York State Governor. He's a former member of New York City Council who ran against current Governor Kathy Hochul for Lt. Governor in 2018. Williams describes himself as a Democratic socialist and is offering himself as a challenge to Hochul on the left. He is in Rochester this week to kick off a statewide petitioning campaign to get him on the primary ballot. We talk with him and his running mate, Ana María Archila, about their platform and priorities for office. Our guests:



Jumaane Williams, candidate for NYS Governor

Ana María Archila, candidate for NYS Lt. Governor

Then in our second hour, the Russian army has intensified the siege of several major Ukrainian cities. Local Ukrainians have organized rallies, fundraisers, and other efforts to support their friends, family, and neighbors in Ukraine. This hour, our guests help us understand the latest on the war and on local efforts to help Ukraine. Our guests: