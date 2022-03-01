Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

First hour: Why are so many people turning away from religion?

Second hour:

Why are so many people turning away from religion? In a new study, Pew Research reports the highest number ever recorded of Americans who report no religious affiliation: 29 percent, nearly double from 2007. One of the main drivers is the perception of political and social stances taken by American churches. But there are plenty of churches with different approaches to politics and social matters, so why are so many people turning away from religion entirely? Our guests explain:



Quinn Avery, local health coordinator

Millie Sefranek, Henrietta resident and former Evangelical

Brian Gravelle, local activist

Then in our second hour, the state of Florida is debating a piece of legislation that has come to be known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. It would limit what could be taught or discussed in classrooms about LGBTQ identity and health. In Texas, Republican leadership has issued orders that compare gender-affirming surgery to child abuse. Years after the Supreme Court's recognition of equal marriage, the LGBTQ community says that progress continues to be unsteady and threatened. Our guests discuss it: