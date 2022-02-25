Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 25, 2022

First hour: Professor Randy Stone on the latest with the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Second hour: Previewing the RPO's 2022-2023 season

Tens of thousands of Russians have protested in the streets of more than a dozen major Russian cities. They chant, "No war, no war." Many have been arrested. With countries around the world announcing new sanctions against Russia, Ukrainians wonder what it would take to turn Putin back. Putin has chosen a war of aggression that is supported by almost no one, but can anything stop him? Our guest is a longtime analyst and student of Russian and European politics:



Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we preview the new Rochester Philharmonic season with Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik. We talk about their plans to bring more live music to our community after two years of cancellations, scale downs, and adjustments. From Beethoven to new original music and Troup Vertigo, the forthcoming season will aim to combine the classics with the fresh and new. Our guests: