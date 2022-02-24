© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 24, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors

First hour: An update on Russia's invasion of Ukraine*

Second hour: Here and Now, and NPR's coverage of an address from President Biden**

Due to breaking news surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we hear from two local experts on the attacks and the impact of the invasion. Our guests:

  • Olena M. Prokopovych, Associate Professor of Political Science, Director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College
  • Randy Stone, Director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

*Note: The conversation originally scheduled for the first hour (Why so many people are turning away from religion entirely) will be rescheduled.
**Note: The conversation originally scheduled for the second hour (Discussing proposed legislation related to maternal mental health) will be rescheduled.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein