Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 24, 2022

First hour: An update on Russia's invasion of Ukraine*

Second hour: Here and Now, and NPR's coverage of an address from President Biden**

Due to breaking news surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we hear from two local experts on the attacks and the impact of the invasion. Our guests:



Olena M. Prokopovych, Associate Professor of Political Science, Director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College

Randy Stone, Director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

*Note: The conversation originally scheduled for the first hour (Why so many people are turning away from religion entirely) will be rescheduled.

**Note: The conversation originally scheduled for the second hour (Discussing proposed legislation related to maternal mental health) will be rescheduled.