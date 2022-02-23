© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 23, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST
Peter Jemison, the first Ganondagan State Historic Site Manager in Victor, who has retired after 35 years.

First hour: Peter Jemison on his life and work at Ganondagan

Second hour: Discussing the challenges faced by women in craft viewing

The longtime site manager for Ganondagan has retired. Peter Jemison ran the cultural facility for nearly 37 years. He retired on February 1. Jemison is an artist and an educator whose career has taken many turns, but consistent throughout has been his dedication to teaching and raising awareness about Native American culture. He joins us to discuss his work, and we hear from his successors about the future of Ganondagan. Our guests:

  • Peter Jemison (Seneca, Heron Clan), artist, educator, and retired site manage for Ganondagan
  • Ansley Jemison (Seneca, Wolf Clan), cultural liaison for Ganondagan
  • Michael Galban (Washoe/Northern Paiute), site manager for Ganondagan

Then in our second hour, fewer than ten percent of Americans in craft brewing are women. The Washington Post reports they have faced harassment and discrimination in the industry. A new festival is designed to focus on supporting women in beer, and bringing more women in the industry. It's called "Brave Brews: Celebrating Women in Craft Beverage." We discuss what it's all about with our guests:

  • Dawn Schulz, owner and CEO of Prison City Brewing
  • Courtney Rae Kasper, visitor experience manager for the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center
  • Jen Newman, CEO of Young Lion Brewing Company
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
