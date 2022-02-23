Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

First hour: Peter Jemison on his life and work at Ganondagan

Second hour: Discussing the challenges faced by women in craft viewing

The longtime site manager for Ganondagan has retired. Peter Jemison ran the cultural facility for nearly 37 years. He retired on February 1. Jemison is an artist and an educator whose career has taken many turns, but consistent throughout has been his dedication to teaching and raising awareness about Native American culture. He joins us to discuss his work, and we hear from his successors about the future of Ganondagan. Our guests:



Peter Jemison (Seneca, Heron Clan), artist, educator, and retired site manage for Ganondagan

Ansley Jemison (Seneca, Wolf Clan), cultural liaison for Ganondagan

Michael Galban (Washoe/Northern Paiute), site manager for Ganondagan

Then in our second hour, fewer than ten percent of Americans in craft brewing are women. The Washington Post reports they have faced harassment and discrimination in the industry. A new festival is designed to focus on supporting women in beer, and bringing more women in the industry. It's called "Brave Brews: Celebrating Women in Craft Beverage." We discuss what it's all about with our guests: