Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 18, 2022

First hour: How banning books impacts young readers

Second hour: RMAPI's 2022 policy agenda

Data shows book banning in the U.S. is on the rise.According to the American Library Association, there were 330 "book challenges" last fall. A school district in Tennessee recently banned the graphic novel Maus, which seeks to educate children about the Holocaust. The move led a number of individuals and organizations to donate or purchase copies for readers in that district and nationwide. In Oklahoma, a bill in the State Senate seeks to prohibit public school libraries from having copies of books that focus on sexual activity, sexual identity, or gender identity on their shelves. How does all of this impact young readers? Our guests share their perspectives on book banning. Our guests:



Rachel Crawford, owner of Akimbo Books

Hillel Deutsch, local attorney and parent

Linda Sue Park, author

Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library

Ryan Prendergast, associate professor of Spanish at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative(RMAPI) has released a policy agenda. The document outlines a series of actions aimed at reducing poverty in the region. They include raising wages, making equitable and inclusive decisions, investing in families, and decriminalizing poverty. We sit down with RMAPI representatives to discuss how they plan to put these steps into motion. Our guests: