Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 17, 2022

First hour: Ukrainians on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Second hour: Understanding adult A.D.H.D.

Russia is building up its forces around the border of Ukraine. President Biden has warned that he believes an invasion could happen within the next several days. How do Ukrainian and Ukrainian Americans view the conflict? And what, if anything, do they want to see in terms of an international response? We discuss the conflict with our guests:



Bill Bastuk, Ukrainian American living in Irondequoit

Eduard Balashov, Ph.D., associate professor at the National University of Ostroh Academy, Ukraine

Tamara Denysenko, board member at the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union

Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or A.D.H.D., is one of the most common mental health disorders. According to the World Federation of A.D.H.D., it occurs in nearly 6 percent of children and 2.5 percent of adults. The common discourse about the disorder centers around children, but as the New York Times reports, a growing number of adults are wondering if symptoms they have -- such as a lack of focus or disorganization -- are tied to A.D.H.D. According to the Times, "The Attention Deficit Disorder Association is an organization founded in 1990 for adults with A.D.H.D., saw its membership nearly double between 2019 and 2021." This hour, our guests help us understand adult A.D.H.D., and they share their experiences with the disorder. Our guests: