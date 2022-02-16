Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

First hour: Discussing the United Way's African American Leadership Development Program

Second hour: Reshaping Rochester - What is an "ideal" city?

How can we create more racial equity in leadership positions and board rooms? The United Way's African American Leadership Development Program (AALDP) has worked for three decades on that goal. Our guests discuss the impact the program has had, and we hear from graduates who share how their work in the program has influenced their careers. Our guests:



Sheila Strong, E.D., director of leadership development and equity at the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

Rodney Young, senior community relationship manager and African-American Leadership Development Program coordinator for the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes

Eric Logan, AALDP graduate, and IT project manager for the City of Rochester

Kesha Carter, AALDP graduate, and chief diversity officer for Coordinated Care Services, Inc.

Danette Campbell-Bell, AALDP graduate, and senior program officer for the Greater Rochester Health Foundation

Then in our second hour, what does it mean for a city or community to be "ideal?" We're joined by urbanist and former Pasadena mayor Rick Cole who helps answer that question through the lens of new urbanism. It's a preview of his upcoming presentation for the Community Design Center Rochester's Reshaping Rochester event. Our guests: