Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

First hour: Singer Daniel Armbruster on Joywave's new album, "Cleanse"

Second hour: Discussing the motivations bringing Black Americans to the Palestinian cause

Rochester-based band Joywave has released its newest album, "Cleanse." CITY Magazine writer Daniel Kushner praised the album, both for its powerful music, but also for the change in direction from ironic snark to sincerity. We see if Joywave's lead Daniel Armbruster agrees with that assessment. He joins us this hour. Our guest:



Then in our second hour, recently on Connections, we've had conversations about how marginalized communities are seeking solidarity, both amongst themselves, and with other groups. Today's conversation stays with the theme, this time focusing on the motivations bringing together Black Americans and the Palestinian cause. Our guests: