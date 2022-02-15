© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST
First hour: Singer Daniel Armbruster on Joywave's new album, "Cleanse"

Second hour: Discussing the motivations bringing Black Americans to the Palestinian cause

Rochester-based band Joywave has released its newest album, "Cleanse." CITY Magazine writer Daniel Kushner praised the album, both for its powerful music, but also for the change in direction from ironic snark to sincerity. We see if Joywave's lead Daniel Armbruster agrees with that assessment. He joins us this hour. Our guest:

  • Daniel Armbruster, lead singer of Joywave

Then in our second hour, recently on Connections, we've had conversations about how marginalized communities are seeking solidarity, both amongst themselves, and with other groups. Today's conversation stays with the theme, this time focusing on the motivations bringing together Black Americans and the Palestinian cause. Our guests:

  • Iman Abid-Thompson, national director of advocacy and organizing at the U.S. campaign for Palestinian rights
  • Robin Wilt, member of the Brighton Town Board
  • Jonathan Khoury, Palestinian American and RIT graduate
  • Jalil Muntaqim, community organizer
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
