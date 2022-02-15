Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
First hour: Singer Daniel Armbruster on Joywave's new album, "Cleanse"
Second hour: Discussing the motivations bringing Black Americans to the Palestinian cause
Rochester-based band Joywave has released its newest album, "Cleanse." CITY Magazine writer Daniel Kushner praised the album, both for its powerful music, but also for the change in direction from ironic snark to sincerity. We see if Joywave's lead Daniel Armbruster agrees with that assessment. He joins us this hour. Our guest:
- Daniel Armbruster, lead singer of Joywave
Then in our second hour, recently on Connections, we've had conversations about how marginalized communities are seeking solidarity, both amongst themselves, and with other groups. Today's conversation stays with the theme, this time focusing on the motivations bringing together Black Americans and the Palestinian cause. Our guests:
- Iman Abid-Thompson, national director of advocacy and organizing at the U.S. campaign for Palestinian rights
- Robin Wilt, member of the Brighton Town Board
- Jonathan Khoury, Palestinian American and RIT graduate
- Jalil Muntaqim, community organizer