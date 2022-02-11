Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 14, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Dr. Joel Shamaskin on living with ALS

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Walt Way on tracing his ancestry and the Brister English project

Dr. Joel Shamaskin is a retired physician living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2016. Since then, he has worked to learn about his disease both to plan for his own needs and to help others diagnosed with ALS. He joins us to discuss his story, what he wants medical professionals and community members to know about ALS, and we talk about what he and other advocates want to see in the way of technology, policy, and more when it comes to assisting people with ALS. Our guests:



Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS

Elizabeth Krisanda, executive director, the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter

Then in our second hour, a local spoken word artist has launched a new project to help people trace their ancestries. Through his own search, artist Walt Way connected with a descendant of the slave owner who owned his ancestors. He shared the process through a series of TikTok videos. Way joins us for the hour to discuss his search, what he learned, and his new Brister English Project. Our guest: