Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 11, 2022

First hour: Should work be like a family?

Second hour: How to help local senior citizens living in poverty

Should work be like a family? New research shows that start-up companies use the word “family” more than any other attribute to attract new employees. It’s effective; workers regularly say that they want to be part of something that feels like more than a machine. But the Harvard Business Review reports that a family-like atmospheres can lead to employees being hesitant to blow the whistle – on mistreatment, on abuse, on colleagues who are breaking rules. So what’s the right balance? Our guests have different views on this subject:



Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

Joe Sayre, vice president of business development for GBE Technologies

Then in our second hour, the team at Lifespan says local agencies received thousands of calls for help from senior citizens during the pandemic lockdown. Elderly residents who were unable to leave the house or who found food pantries closed needed access to food and other essentials. According to Lifespan, one in five residents 60+ in the City of Rochester is living below 100 percent of the poverty measure for one person. That's 6,500 people. Lifespan explored the issue in a new report entitled "Poverty Later in Life." We're joined by representatives from Lifespan who discuss the report and how to help local senior citizens living in poverty. Our guests: