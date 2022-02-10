Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 10, 2022

First hour: Local students on their new podcast, "Black Radio Rochester"

Second hour: Retiring Geva artistic director Mark Cuddy, and Geva's newest performance, "Constellations"

A group of students is highlighting the work of Rochester's first African American radio broadcasters. "Black Radio Rochester" is a podcast produced at RCTV by local high school students. The team is bringing to light the untold stories of local broadcasting pioneers like Howard Coles and Alma Kelso Coles. As they dig into the history, they also share their perspectives on what life must have been like for local African Americans in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. This hour, we sit down with the production team to talk about what they learned, what they hope listeners will take away from their work, and what's next for Black Radio Rochester. Our guests:



Paris Horman, 11th grader at Bishop Kearney High School, and co-host of "Black Radio Rochester"

Darien Lamen, communications director at RCTV, and co-facilitator of "Black Radio Rochester"

Joan Coles Howard, daughter of Howard Coles and Alma Kelso Coles

De'Vonne Warren, 10th grader at Gates Chili High School, and co-host of "Black Radio Rochester"

Rashida Burch-Washington, co-facilitator of "Black Radio Rochester"

Then in our second hour, longtime Geva Theatre Center artistic director Mark Cuddy will retire in July after 27 years on the job. His final directorial project is a family affair. The play, "Constellations," stars his son Gus and Gus' partner, Mari. Cuddy's wife Christina designed the show's costumes. We discuss the play with the production team, and we talk with Cuddy about his career at Geva and running a theater during a pandemic. Our guests: