Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 9, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST
First hour: Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan on "off ramps" in pandemic mitigation

Second hour: Discussing the new California composting law

Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan joins us to discuss "off ramps" in pandemic mitigation in schools. That includes masking, which was the focus of a recent letter from local school superintendents to Governor Kathy Hochul. The superintendents want clarity on when the approach will change, and how to have a stable plan to deal with future surges. We discuss all of that and more with our guest:

  • Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District

Then in our second hour, should composting be required by law? In California, it now is a requirement for businesses and residents. The new law took effect in January. In New York State, composting is not mandated; instead, it's becoming increasingly popular for individual towns to launch their own local programs. But how would a mandate go over? Our guests discuss the present and future of composting, and how to gain more buy-in. Our guests:

  • Shana Bull, California resident who recently started composting
  • Julie Domaratz, mayor of the village of Fairport
  • Gary Feinland, environmental program specialist from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
  • Emily Pacifico, operations manager for Impact Earth
