Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
A man sleeps on a bench

First hour: An update on efforts to help people who are homeless in Rochester

Second hour: Black women: Often leading, often forgotten

Monroe County is stepping up its efforts to help local individuals who are homeless. February is typically the most brutal month for the homeless population. We discuss the most recent efforts aimed at helping people find shelter and safety. Our guests:

  • Corinda Crossdale, Deputy Monroe County Executive of Health and Human Services
  • Nick Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Person Centered Housing Options
  • Lisa Kuhmann, homeless outreach manager for Person Centered Housing Options
  • Sister Grace Miller, founder and executive director of the House of Mercy

Then in our second hour, out of 115 U.S. Supreme Court justices, only five have been women. None have been Black women. President Biden has the opportunity to change that. It has been a long time coming, but that's nothing new for Black women, who are accustomed to being held out of the spotlight. In a city that is proud to be the home of Frederick Douglass, how many Rochestarians know the names Rosetta and Anna Murray Douglass? We discuss the overlapping threads of those two women and women like Judge Katanji Brown Jackson. Our guests:

  • Michelle Daniels, philanthropist and activist
  • Brianna Milon, local media professional and WXIR radio host who is moderating a 540 West Main event highlighting the work of Rosetta and Anna Murray Douglass
  • Natalie Ann Knott, local attorney
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein