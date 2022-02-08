Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

First hour: An update on efforts to help people who are homeless in Rochester

Second hour: Black women: Often leading, often forgotten

Monroe County is stepping up its efforts to help local individuals who are homeless. February is typically the most brutal month for the homeless population. We discuss the most recent efforts aimed at helping people find shelter and safety. Our guests:



Corinda Crossdale, Deputy Monroe County Executive of Health and Human Services

Nick Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Person Centered Housing Options

Lisa Kuhmann, homeless outreach manager for Person Centered Housing Options

Sister Grace Miller, founder and executive director of the House of Mercy

Then in our second hour, out of 115 U.S. Supreme Court justices, only five have been women. None have been Black women. President Biden has the opportunity to change that. It has been a long time coming, but that's nothing new for Black women, who are accustomed to being held out of the spotlight. In a city that is proud to be the home of Frederick Douglass, how many Rochestarians know the names Rosetta and Anna Murray Douglass? We discuss the overlapping threads of those two women and women like Judge Katanji Brown Jackson. Our guests: