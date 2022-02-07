Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 7, 2022

First hour: ROC Pride Collective on this year's Pride events

Second hour: What is Web3?

The Rochester PRIDE parade, festival, and picnic are back this year. ROC Pride Collective is a new grassroots group that's organizing members of the LGBTQ community around these events. It comes after controversy related to the Out Alliance stalled those community initiatives the two previous years. The new group is dedicated to bringing them back and keeping them going strong. We talk to members of the ROC Pride Collective about their efforts and their goals. Our guests:



Susanna Speed, co-chair of ROC Pride Collective, and senior director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Trillium Health

Sam Brett, co-chair of ROC Pride Collective

Anne Tischer, coordinator for Rainbow Seniors ROC Inc.

Then in our second hour, we keep hearing about Web3. What is it? Last week on Connections we discussed NFTs -- non-fungible tokens -- which are connected to the framework of Web3. It might seem dense, but it's important: it's the future of the internet. Are we moving toward a world beyond the control of Zuckerberg and his CEO colleagues? Is there truly a way to foster individual ownership, privacy, and revenue generation? Or is it rife with scams? Our guest counters some of the hyper-optimistic views we heard last week. In studio: