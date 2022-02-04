© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 4, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
An empty plate

First hour: Discussing the current state of eating disorders and kids

Second hour: How is climate change affecting farmers?

Experts in the field of adolescent medicine are discussing the current state of eating disorders and kids. Social media platforms have put enormous pressure on teenagers -- especially girls -- to fit a narrow set of physical standards. Our guests talk about The Body Project, as well as their work to help guide kids through a very challenging time in their lives. We're joined by:

  • Taylor Starr, D.O., associate professor of adolescent medicine and medical director of the Child and Adolescent Eating Disorders Program at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and medical director of the Western New York Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders 
  • Nicole Cifra, M.D., fellow in the Division of Adolescent Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center  

Then in our second hour, how is climate change affecting farmers? We sit down with local farmers and agriculture professionals to hear how climate change affects their work and how agricultural processes impact the environment. We also talk about "climate smart" farming practices and where they are being used. Our guests:

  • Forrest Watson, crop manager and fourth generation family at Mulligan Family Farm in Avon 
  • Meghan Hauser, co-owner of Table Rock Farm in Castile 
  • Aaron Ristow, New York agricultural stewardship program manager for American Farmland Trust 
  • Curt Gooch, dairy environmental system solutions expert, Land O'Lakes Truterra 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
