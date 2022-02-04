Coming up on Connections: Friday, February 4, 2022

First hour: Discussing the current state of eating disorders and kids

Second hour: How is climate change affecting farmers?

Experts in the field of adolescent medicine are discussing the current state of eating disorders and kids. Social media platforms have put enormous pressure on teenagers -- especially girls -- to fit a narrow set of physical standards. Our guests talk about The Body Project, as well as their work to help guide kids through a very challenging time in their lives. We're joined by:



Taylor Starr, D.O., associate professor of adolescent medicine and medical director of the Child and Adolescent Eating Disorders Program at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and medical director of the Western New York Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders

Nicole Cifra, M.D., fellow in the Division of Adolescent Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, how is climate change affecting farmers? We sit down with local farmers and agriculture professionals to hear how climate change affects their work and how agricultural processes impact the environment. We also talk about "climate smart" farming practices and where they are being used. Our guests: