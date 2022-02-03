© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 3, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published February 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
BRINK Cover Image
BRINK by David Butow

First hour: Photojournalist David Butow on his new book, "BRINK"

Second hour: Discussing inflation and the current state of the supply chain

We talk with photojournalist David Butow. His new book, "BRINK," is five-year body of work he created starting with the 2016 campaign cycle. His photos chronicle politics and society in the United States during the Trump administration, the insurrection at the Capitol, and its aftermath. Butow is in Rochester this week as a guest of the Rochester Institute of Technology, where his work will be exhibited at RIT's City Art Space. We talk about his photos and what those images say about U.S. politics and ourselves. Our guests:

  • David Butow, author of BRINK
  • Jenn Poggi, assistant professor in the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences in the College of Art and Design at RIT, and former deputy director of the White House Photo Office

Then in our second hour, inflation in the United States is higher than it is in Europe and most Asian countries. Meanwhile, the supply chain has been disrupted, leading to shortages in some stores. We examine the causes and discuss ways to reduce inflation in the coming months. Our guests:

  • Amit Batabyal, Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at the Rochester Institute of Technology
  • John Lyboldt, president of the Truckload Carriers Association
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein