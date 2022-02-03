Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 3, 2022

First hour: Photojournalist David Butow on his new book, "BRINK"

Second hour: Discussing inflation and the current state of the supply chain

We talk with photojournalist David Butow. His new book, "BRINK," is five-year body of work he created starting with the 2016 campaign cycle. His photos chronicle politics and society in the United States during the Trump administration, the insurrection at the Capitol, and its aftermath. Butow is in Rochester this week as a guest of the Rochester Institute of Technology, where his work will be exhibited at RIT's City Art Space. We talk about his photos and what those images say about U.S. politics and ourselves. Our guests:



David Butow, author of BRINK

Jenn Poggi, assistant professor in the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences in the College of Art and Design at RIT, and former deputy director of the White House Photo Office

Then in our second hour, inflation in the United States is higher than it is in Europe and most Asian countries. Meanwhile, the supply chain has been disrupted, leading to shortages in some stores. We examine the causes and discuss ways to reduce inflation in the coming months. Our guests: