Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

First hour: The latest on the electric vehicle market and charging technology

Second hour: MiMi Aung, lead engineer for NASA's "Ingenuity"

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office says Detroit will have the first electric vehicle charging road in the U.S. by 2023. Could that set a precedent for other states? Meanwhile, Ford is planning a major reorganization and boosting its spending around electric vehicles (EVs) by $20 billion. What's the latest on EVs and EV technology? We talk about it with our guests:



Ward Graham, civil engineer, technology enthusiast, and EV owner and enthusiast who will be leading a presentation about EVs during an upcoming event at the Brighton Memorial Library

John Love, president of Bob Johnson Chevrolet

Mike Moser, president and owner of Moser Services Group, LLC, which operates two EV-charging related entities, EV Charge Solutions and PowerCharge

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by the lead engineer on the Mars helicopter “Ingenuity,” the first extraterrestrial aircraft. MiMi Aung was an engineer and project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Ingenuity launched during the summer of 2020 and landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. Aung was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 for that work. She’s now a technical program manager for Amazon Project Kuiper, an initiative aimed at increasing broadband access using satellites in low Earth orbit. Aung is the keynote speaker for the upcoming Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House. We preview the event and talk with Aung about her career, women in STEM, and Susan B. Anthony’s influence on women today. Our guests: